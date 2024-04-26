WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

WNS Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $41.97 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

