Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

MAA opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

