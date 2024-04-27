Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

