Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 852,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

