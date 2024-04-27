O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.