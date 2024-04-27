O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

