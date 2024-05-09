E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,820 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 3,336,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.