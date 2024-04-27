Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,114,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

