Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 2,394,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

