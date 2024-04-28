942 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $346.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average is $322.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

