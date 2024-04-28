Headlands Technologies LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 483.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

