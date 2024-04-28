ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,337.2 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASAZF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
