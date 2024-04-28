Cercano Management LLC Purchases Shares of 361,286 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 361,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 369,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,229. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

