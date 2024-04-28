CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CV Sciences stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CV Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 80.98%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.