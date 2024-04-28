Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

