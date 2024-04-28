IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

