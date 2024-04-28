iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

