Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 382,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,039. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.