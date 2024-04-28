Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

