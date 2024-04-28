Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 327.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 21,080 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.