Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IDE opened at $10.18 on Monday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
