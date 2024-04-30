Critical Comparison: IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and IGS Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 59.41%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion 1.87 $53.12 million N/A N/A IGS Capital Group $810,000.00 34.00 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Savers Value Village and IGS Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 3.54% 14.98% 1.32% IGS Capital Group 1.07% 0.24% 0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats IGS Capital Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

