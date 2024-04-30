Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,138.72. 45,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,313. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,154.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $714.63 and a one year high of $1,349.75.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

