Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.