Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 256,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

