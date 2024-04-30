Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Increases By 6.1%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.23. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.