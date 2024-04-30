Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Increases By 6.1%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.23. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

