Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 7.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
About Centamin
