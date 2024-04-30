Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 7.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

