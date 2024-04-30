Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Financial Review

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sterling Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 5.79% 2.41% 0.31% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.31% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $129.57 million 1.87 $7.41 million $0.16 29.13 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.35 $4.26 million $2.05 7.44

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.