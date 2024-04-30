Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

