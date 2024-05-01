Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

