Analysts Offer Predictions for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.