Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

View Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $233.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,699. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.