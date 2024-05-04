Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.28. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The firm has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.