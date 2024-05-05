Financial Contrast: Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) vs. AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital Two and AirSculpt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies $195.92 million 1.61 -$4.48 million ($0.08) -68.31

Analyst Ratings

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirSculpt Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pono Capital Two and AirSculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A AirSculpt Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.39%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Two and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% AirSculpt Technologies -2.29% 1.74% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Pono Capital Two on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company's body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.