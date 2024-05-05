Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 113,792 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $29,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.49. 3,862,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

