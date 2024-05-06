AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 1,605 Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

