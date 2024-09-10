Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $658.10

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 658.10 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 857 ($11.21), with a volume of 169933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.25).

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £919.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,193.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.03.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,694.44%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.