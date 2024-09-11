Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.14

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $109.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00040768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

