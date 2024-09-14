AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 96.9% in August

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

