COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2787 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $6.54 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.