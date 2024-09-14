COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2787 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $6.54 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.
About COSCO SHIPPING
