Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.