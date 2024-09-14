Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Shares of STX stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

