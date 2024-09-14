Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $657.90 million and approximately $293.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,209.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00545321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00109902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.00283008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00080997 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,655,059,066 coins and its circulating supply is 44,937,243,244 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.