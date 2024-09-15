Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.59%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

