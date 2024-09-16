Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

