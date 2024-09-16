ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.76 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

