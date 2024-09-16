ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

