Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

