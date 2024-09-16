SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,290 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

