SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.